Rouhani urges Iranians to stay at home on Nature Day

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday urged people to stay at home on Sizdeh-Bedar (Nature Day) as Iran is fighting the spread of coronavirus.

On the 13th day of the Persian New Year, known as Sizdeh Bedar or Nature Day, the Iranians pour into parks, mountain slopes, jungles, recreational centers to spend the day in the lap of Mother Nature.

This year, Sizdeh-Bedar falls on Wednesday, April 1.

“I request people to stay at home on Sizdeh-Bedar,” the president said.

Rouhani said the people can perform this ancient tradition at another time when the country gets rid of the pandemic disease.

PA/PA