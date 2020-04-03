Children’s writer Sorayya Qezel-Ayaq dies at 77 

TEHRAN – Iranian children’s writer Sorayya Qezel-Ayaq died on Thursday at a Tehran hospital. She was 77.

“Qezel-Ayaq was at the hospital since February, however, I have no exact information about her illness,” Iranian Children’s Book Council director Nushafarin Ansari confirmed.

“She left us concurrent with the International Children’s Book Day. She was so in love with children and children’s literature and spent all her life on her love and interest,” she added.

She said that there are plans to hold a memorial ceremony at a more favorable time after fears of the coronavirus contagion abate in the country.

“She made great efforts in promoting children’s literature. She was one of the most influential figures in this field, and the book council is missing her so much today,” she added.

Qezel-Ayaq was a member of the Iranian Children’s Book Council.

“Parnian and Water, with Lullaby to Dreamland”, “Lullabies and Caressing Songs from Birth to Age Three,” and “Singing with Children from Birth to Three” are among her noteworthy credits.

Photo: Sorayya Qezel-Ayaq in an undated photo.

