Iranian plays streaming online amid coronavirus pandemic 

TEHRAN – Theatergoers need no longer to stay in queues to watch plays in theater halls, they can sit on a couch at home and watch the plays virtually available at the Namayeshnet, the Iranian online theater platform.

Ten troupes performing at the theaters and several cultural centers in Tehran before the outbreak of coronavirus are scheduled to resume their performances, which be offered on the Namayeshnet platform, Namayeshnet director Saeid Noruzi said in a press release on Sunday.

The performances had been canceled due to the shutdown of the theaters and cultural centers in Tehran amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Namayeshnet is organizing the program in collaboration with the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality, which has dedicated seven halls for the theater performances.

“We are also planning to make interviews with the actors and other crew members before the performances,” Noruzi noted.

Qader Ashena, the director of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center, attended the first performance staged at the Tehran Theater Complex on Sunday evening.

All movie theaters across Iran have shut down over the spread of coronavirus that is also known as COVID-19. Iran has also canceled all art, cultural and cinematic events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performances are also available at mp4.ir, pishtazmovie.ir, and anten.ir.

Photo: A logo for theatrical performances.

