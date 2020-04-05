Medical services free of charge for coronavirus patients in Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki has instructed medical university chancellors across the country that medical services for coronavirus patients should be free of charge, IRNA reported on Sunday.

He also emphasized that patients who are not under insurance coverage or are underprivileged and also foreign nationals should not pay for the healthcare services and the costs will be compensated by the national health insurance system.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 58,226, of whom 3,603 have died and 22,011 recovered, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday.

FB/MG