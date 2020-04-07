AFC to use VAR in Champions League QF: report

TEHRAN – Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has reportedly decided to use Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the AFC Champions League current season.

In a letter sent to the national associations and clubs participating in the AFC Champions League, AFC has informed them the VAR technology will be used from the quarter-finals.

Iranian stadiums have not been equipped with the system despite the Iranian officials had already said they would use it in the current season.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE use VAR in their leagues, Arriyadiyah has reported.

This is the first time that the AFC is going to implement VAR in the continental championship.

The AFC has decided to use VAR after the successful implementation of the system in the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE, and 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand.

For the participating clubs, who do not use the VAR technology in their local leagues, the AFC will assess the feasibility of implementing VAR in their stadiums.

VAR featured at the 2018 World Cup following a trial at FIFA competitions, including the 2017 Confederations Cup, and is increasingly present across football's major domestic leagues.