Shorts from Iran line up for Lakeshorts film festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of six Iranian films will go on screen at the 10th edition of the Lakeshorts International Short Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

“Howling” by Parsa Bozorgani, “The Incomplete” by Erfan Parsapur and “Braceball” by Rayhaneh Mortezainia are among the films.

The lineup also includes “Magralen”, a co-production between Iran and Canada by Maryam Zarei, and “Extra Sauce” and “Better than Neil Armstrong”, both by Alireza Qasemi.

The Lakeshorts International Short Film Festival, which was scheduled to be held in April, has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus outbreak in the world.

Photo: A scene from “Better than Neil Armstrong” by Iranian director Alireza Qasemi.

