Zarif says Iran ready to cooperate with Turkey in coronavirus containment

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran is ready to cooperate with Turkey in containing the outbreak the coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

In a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Zarif also expressed sympathy with the Turkish people in their struggle with the deadly virus.

The Turkish Health Ministry announces on Tuesday that so far 30,217 citizens have contracted the coronavirus and 649 have died.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran is much higher than in Turkey.

As of Tuesday, the number of persons confirmed contracted the virus reached 62,589, of whom 3,872 have died and 27,039 recovered.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,089 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours. Speaking in a televised program, Jahanpour added that 133 more people have died during the same period of time.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

NA/PA

