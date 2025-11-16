ICCIMA reaches new agreement with IRICA to secures extended customs exemptions

TEHRAN – The head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said customs authorities have agreed to extend the exemption period for determining the nature of goods to nine months, marking a key outcome of recent negotiations between ICCIMA and the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Speaking at ICCIMA’s board of representatives meeting, ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh said the agreement was reached in discussions with the head of IRICA, with the necessary approvals to follow.

He added that the reform is intended to ease clearance bottlenecks and support businesses navigating foreign exchange allocation, import registration and standards evaluation processes.

Hassanzadeh also commended the governor of Hormozgan Province for managing the aftermath of the recent blast at Shahid Rajaee Port and providing assistance to affected workers and companies.

He expressed hope that incidents stemming from inexperience, non-compliance with standards and cargo congestion in customs zones will not recur under broader economic and customs policy plans.

