Rural handicrafts workshop readjusted to produce face masks

TEHRAN – A handicrafts workshop in a rural area, northeast Iran, which used to produce silk textiles, has been repurposed to make protective face masks as the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Located in Torbat-e Heydarieh in Khorasan Razavi province, the workshop has employed 22 female workers, producing some 4,000 masks per day, CHTN reported on Monday.

The masks are produced under the supervision of a medical university, the report added.

So far, the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has added up to 62,589, of whom 3,872 died and 27,039 being recovered.

