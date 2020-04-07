Tehran to mark Intl. Day for Monuments and Sites online

TEHRAN – A number of experts in the fields of cultural heritage, architecture, and restoration will convene a video conference on April 17 to mark the International Day for Monuments and Sites.

The event will be held at the Glassware and Ceramic Museum of Iran (Abgineh Museum), a day prior to the original date, which is April 18, CHTN reported.

The participants, along with their global counterparts, will be exploring the idea of sharing—and its counterpoints, contestation, and resistance—in relation to cultures, heritage, and responsibility.

Given the current global outbreak of Covid-19 and the containment measures in different countries around the world, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) encourages people to celebrate the International Day for Monuments and Sites in compliance with instructions from local and national authorities so as to ensure the safety of participants.

