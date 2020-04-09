Coronavirus infection, mortality in Iran on downward trend

TEHRAN- The number of infections with the coronavirus and mortality in Iran are on a downward trend.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,634 new patients have been identified compared with 1,997 in the day before, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday.

He added that 117 more people have died during the same period of time compared to 121 on Wednesday, ISNA reported.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country has reached 66,220, of whom 4,110 have died and 32,309 recovered.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

