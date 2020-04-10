Writer Hassanzadeh says literature now in rightful place in light of coronavirus epidemic

TEHRAN – Eminent Iranian children’s writer Farhad Hassanzadeh has said that art and literature have moved into their rightful places in Iranian society as people engage in reading and art while quarantined in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These days the power of literature, books and art are spotlighted,” he told the Persian service of ISNA on Thursday.

“We heard many messages encouraging people to read books and many families purchased electronic books for their children,” added Hassanzadeh, who was a nominee at the 2020 Hans Christian Andersen Award.

He expressed his wish that the shadow of the new virus would fade away from the world.

“I believe we should not ignore this power and it must be paid due attention even after the coronavirus days,” he stated.

“I think the interested families made the best use of this opportunity and increased their children’s interest in book reading. I personally noticed the tendency towards art and literature has increased,” he explained.

“Even the interest in writing, painting and photography has also been increased, helping to entertain children and manage anxiety during the epidemic,” the 58-year-old writer said.

He also talked about his personal activities during these days and said that he had the chance to accomplish several personal obligations.

“I also began to rewrite a novel for adults, while I rewrote two of my satire books, which were published two years ago. I also uploaded some parts of my books on my personal page to make readers more familiar with my works,” he concluded.

Hassanzadeh has authored over 80 books in various genres from comedy to tragedy, including “The Backyard”, “An Umbrella with White Butterflies”, “Kuti Kuti Stories”, “Watermelon with Love”, “Hasti”, “Snow and the Sun” and “Call Me Ziba”.

Hassanzadeh’s books have been rendered into different languages, including English, Arabic, Turkish and Armenian.

Photo: Farhad Hassanzadeh in an undated photo.

