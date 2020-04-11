Book City Institute to celebrate Attar Day 

TEHRAN – The Book City Institute in Tehran plans to celebrate Attar Day this year on Monday by publishing audio files and articles on the Persian poet and mystic Farid ud-Din Attar on its website.

Persian literature aficionados will have an opportunity to become more familiar with the poet and his praiseworthy works, Book City Institute deputy director Ali-Asghar Mohammadkhani said in a press release published on Saturday.

“April 13 marks Attar Day and during the coronavirus pandemic in the country, there is no chance to hold seminars and meetings to commemorate the poet, and this will be a good opportunity to reread his works and become more familiar with his art and thoughts,” he said.

“Four books by Attar simplified for children and young adults by Mehdi Azar-Yazdi and Mojgan Shafiei will be published on the Book City’s official website,” he added.

Attar is the composer of the masterpieces Asrar-Nama, Mantiq at-Tayr (Conference of the Birds), Mosibat-Nama, Elahi-Nama, Mokhtar-Nama and Tadkerat al-Awliya.

“These days that people are dealing with the fear and anxiety of the new virus pandemic, Attar’s Tadkerat al-Awliya can bring peace and calmness back to people,” he added.

The works will be available on the site and Instagram page of the institute for one week.

Iranian literati and the people have gathered every year at the mausoleum of the poet in Neyshabur to mark Attar Day by musical performances and poetry recitation events.

Photo: Mausoleum of Persian poet Farid ud-Din Attar in Neyshabur.

