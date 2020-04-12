Iran to build three environment-friendly towns this year

TEHRAN — Deputy Transport Roads and Urban Development Minister Habibollah Taherkhani has said three new “environment-friendly” towns will be built in the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20.

Taherkhani said the new towns will have a clean transportation system, fast and cheap railways to big cities, sidewalk networks, bicycle lanes, etc., ISNA reported on Sunday.

The deputy minister added that building 7 new towns with the same facilities is also under consideration.

This is the first time that the ministry is making such an announcement.

Developing green technology and managing a green life are being given an impetus in Iran.

Taherkhani also said that development of medical, educational and cultural centers are given a priority in new cities.

MH/PA