Millennia-old bronze stamp recovered in northeast Iran  

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have confiscated a millennia-old bronze stamp in Naqab village, northeastern North Khorasan province, CHTN reported on Sunday.

While patrolling the area, officers recovered the stamp, which belongs to the third millennium BC, said Hossein Qanbarzadeh, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage.

Beside its natural sights, Naqab village is famous for its historical sites and ancient hills. It seems the ancient city of Assak, the capital of Arsacid Empire (247 BC – 224 CE), was located in this area.

According to Encyclopedia Iranica, during the Bronze Age, the populations of the Iranian plateau bounded on the east by the Hindu Kush and the Himalayas and on the west by the lowlands of Khuzestan and Mesopotamia. There is also evidence that at the end of the 4th millennium BC settlements through­out Iran were linked in a common cultural network, the “Proto-Elamite horizon.”

