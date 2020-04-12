Mehrdad Hashemi on the verge of naming Persepolis GM

TEHRAN – Multiple sources have reported that Mehrdad Hashemi is on the verge of becoming the next general manager of Persepolis club.

Persepolis parted ways with Mohammadhassan Ansarifard in early march and Mehdi Rasoul-Panah was appointed as the club’s acting president.

Now, the Iranian media reported that Hashemi, who is a member of the club’s board of directors, will be named as the club’s GM in the next few days.

Persepolis are facing financial difficulties in paying the players and coaches’ wages.

The Iran professional league (IPL) leaders sit top of the table with 10 points above the second team.

The Reds have had 12 GMs in the last eight years.