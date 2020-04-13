Poor families of prisoners in Iran to receive financial aid

TEHRAN – Upon an order by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the underprivileged families of prisoners will be supported financially, Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Raisi announced on Monday.

“Based on the order of the Leader and through actions that will be taken by the Mostazafan Foundation, tens of thousands of underprivileged families of prisoners will be supported financially,” he said during a meeting of the Judiciary Supreme Council.

He noted that all the bodies are obliged to respect people’s dignity.

Elsewhere, he attached great importance to domestic production in order to improve the economy.

“The first step in boosting domestic production is strengthening national determination and public participation and also tapping the capacities,” the top judge pointed out.

In a New Year message on March 20, Ayatollah Khamenei said a further surge in production is needed in the country, saying the slogan of the New Year is “Surge in Production”.

“Last year’s slogan was ‘Boosting Production’. This year, I want to say that we need a further surge in production - as the slogan of the year. This year is the year of ‘Surge in Production’. This is the slogan of the year,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

NA/PA