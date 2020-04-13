Dragan Skocic calls for lifting of sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN – The national football team head coach Dragan Skocic has urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran immediately .

“Coronavirus is a worldwide threat, which needs worldwide collaboration. Sanctions against Iranian people is against this collaboration,” the Iran coach tweeted.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 4,585, a health ministry official said on Monday, adding the total number of infected cases had reached 73,303 in the most-affected Middle Eastern country.