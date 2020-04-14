AFC President offers condolences on death of Fariborz Esmaeili

TEHRAN - Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has expressed his deepest condolences to the Iran Football Federation over death of Iran ex-forward Fariborz Esmaeili.

Former Esteghlal and Iran national football team striker Esmaeili passed away last week at the age of 80.

Esmaeili represented Iran national football team at the 1964 Summer Olympics, where the Persians lost to Germany (4-0) and Romania (1-0) and drew 1-1 with Mexico.

He made 14 appearances for Iran national football team from 1964 to 1968 and scored four goals.

Esmaeili also was a member of Iran national football team at the 1966 Asian Games and helped the Persians to win a silver medal.

Esmaeili started his playing career at Taj (known as Esteghlal) and also played in Tehran based football clubs Oghab and Sho’a.

"I express my deepest condolences on passing of Esmaeili. He will be remembered for his efforts by football family in Iran and AFC,” Sheikh Salman said.