Iranian students bag 4 medals at IEO 2025

TEHRAN – Iran won two silver medals and two bronze medals at the Eighth International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2025, which was held from July 20 to 29, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

IEO is an annual competition for high school students around the world in the areas of Economics and Finance.

It aims to stimulate creative problem-solving skills among high school students with an interest in Economics, Business, and Finance, and enhance education systems by facilitating the exchange of knowledge and best practices on school curricula and teaching methodologies worldwide.

This year, 68 countries participated in the IEO. Mohsen Payandeh-Peyman and Abolfazl Modir-Roosta won silver medals, while Parsa Sedaqat and Alireza Ahmadi secured bronze medals, IRNA reported.

Recent achievements

Four Iranian students clinched three gold medals and a silver medal at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2025), ranking second among 81 countries, up from third in 2024.

Siavash Pezeshpour, Ali Soleimanzadeh Kalahroudi, and Ali-Akbar Nourollahi won the gold medals, while Radin Bayani secured the silver medal at the competition, which was held from July 19 to 27 in Quezon City, Philippines, PANA reported.

Five Iranian students secured silver medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad, ranking 11th globally.

Held from July 18 to 24 in Paris, the IPhO 2025 brought together 440 candidates from over 90 countries.

Mohammad-Hassan Sadeqinejad Simaki, Arya Zarabi, Ilya Qashaee, Mohammah-Hassan Golabdar, and Milad Mohammadi won silver medals, IRIB reported.

Iran grabbed two gold medals, three silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2025), held from July 10-20 in Australia.

Hosted by the Australian Maths Trust, the event attracted more than 600 high school students from 112 countries.

The competition represents the culmination of many years of mathematical endeavour and hundreds of attempts at solving problems.

Bardia Khosh-Eqbal and Mehdi Aqajanloo grabbed gold medals, Mohammad-Reza Attaranzadeh, Mohammad-Sajad Memari, and Amir-Hossein Zarei secured silver medals, while Parsa Tajallaei won a bronze.

The team had ranked second in the 3rd International Mathematics Summer Camp (IMSC) held in Beijing, China, from June 20 to July 12, 2025.

Bardia Khosh-Eqbal grabbed a gold medal, Mehdi Aqajanloo, Parsa Tajallaei, Mohammad-Reza Attaranzadeh, and Mohammad-Sajad Memari won silver medals, and Amir-Hossein Zarei won a bronze medal, IRIB reported.

Attending the second International Mathematics Olympiad for high school students in Turkmenistan, Iranian students managed to win seven bronze medals.

Hosted by Ashgabat Specialised General Education School, the event was held from April 21 to 26.

More than 230 talented students from 15 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Armenia, Bulgaria, Nepal, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Vietnam, Qatar, and Turkmenistan, took part in the competition.

Thirty-one students from North Khorasan represented Iran in the second Olympiad. Mohammad-Javad Kamali Kalati, Arya Mohammadi Razi, Mahsa Abron, Sajjad Azizi, Mahyar Forooghifar, Yalda Mesrzadeh, and Setayesh Rahimi won bronze medals, Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian students won two silver and two bronze medals, ranking fourth at the Turkic International Mathematics Olympiad (TIMO) held from April 17 to 22, in Antalya.

Parnian Heydarian and Anusha Abdi grabbed silver medals and won the World Star Awards, while Fatemeh Mazini and Ava Dejagah won bronze medals.

MT/MG