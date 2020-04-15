Tourism projected to generate 2,000 jobs in Gilan province by yearend

TEHRAN – Some 2,000 job opportunities in tourism sector are projected to be created in the northern province of Gilan by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (started March 21).

A total of 156 tourism-related projects are scheduled to be completed in the province, which will generate 2,000 jobs for residents of the province, provincial tourism chief Shahrud Amir-Entekhabi said on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

Last December, Gilan was selected as the first province to start the country’s comprehensive tourism plan, which is to be developed under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it’s the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

ABU/MG