Filmmaker Siamak Shayeqi dies at 66

TEHRAN – Siamak Shayeqi, the director of the acclaimed Iranian dramas “Dowry for Robab” and “Ferdows Garden, 5 PM”, who had been in a coma since Saturday, died in a Tehran hospital on Wednesday morning. He was 66.

“My father was suffering from cancer and was receiving treatments for three years,” his son, Sam, told the Persian media.

“We were expecting him to get better, however, he went into a coma on Saturday and was hospitalized since then,” he said.

The type of cancer was not mentioned in Sam’s words.

According to Sam, his father will be buried today in the Artists Section of Tehran’s Behesht Zahra cemetery.

“Sharareh”, “Winter Dreams”, “Moon in the Jungle,” “Purple Clouds” and “My Mother Gisoo” were among Shayeqi’s noteworthy credits.

Last year, Shayeqi and actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya were planning to make a documentary about the Iranian House of Cinema under the title “Where Is Friend’s Home”. However, the project was never carried out due to his illness.

Photo: Siamak Shayeqi in an undated photo. (Cinema Press/Maryam Qasemi)

