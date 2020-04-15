Marquez “Love in the Time of Cholera” inspires director Rahmanian play on coronavirus

TEHRAN – Celebrated Iranian writer and director Mohammad Rahmanian is busy these days writing the play “Love in Days of Coronavirus” inspired by Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “Love in the Time of Cholera”.

“This teleplay centers on love in its different forms during the coronavirus days,” Rahmanian told the Persian service of ISNA on Wednesday.

The Colombian Nobel prize-winning author Marquez wrote “Love in the Time of Cholera” about Florentino Ariza and Fermina Daza who fall passionately in love in their youth, however, Fermina eventually chooses to marry a wealthy, well-born doctor.

Rahmanian emphasized that the experience of days of coronavirus needs to be recorded for the following generations and added, “The truth is that we are living in a very strange period of history. Of course, our historical periods have always been strange, but this is very special, because it might change the fate of the entire world.”

“I think the coming generations would like to know more about this period of history and these works should be recorded to serve as their future sources,” he remarked.

He also noted that he has plans to set up a workshop on writing plays.

“The workshop will be held in a videoconferencing format centering on professional writing,” he concluded.

Photo: Stage director Mohammad Rahmanian in an undated photo.

