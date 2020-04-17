Rouhani calls Iran’s armed forces ‘symbol of support’

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Friday congratulated the National Army Day and called the Iranian Armed Forces “symbol of support” for the people and national interest.

Rouhani made the remarks in separate phone calls with Army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Mousavi and Bagheri also presented reports about actions taken so far by the Armed Forces in the area of healthcare as Iran is grappling with the coronavirus epidemic.

“Our Army is not a symbol of warlordism, but it is a symbol of support for the people and national interests. The greatness of your job as ‘defenders of the homeland’ and ‘defenders of health’ has been revealed more than ever,” Rouhani said in a Twitter message. They also said that the Armed Forces will spare no effort in realizing the causes of the revolution.

National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in April 1979, in which he voiced strong support for the Army and ordered Army troops to hold massive parades across the country on April 18 every year to express their combat readiness.

The historic decision by Imam Khomeini came after hostile propaganda was launched to undermine the Army after its successful missions in quelling riots and separatist moves.

In a tweet on Friday, Rouhani also said that “strong voice” of the Army will remain “eternal”.

‘Army bears message of security’

Also in a tweet on Thursday, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), also said the Army bears a message of security and peace.

“The Army’s presence in various areas bears a message of peace, security, and power for the people and disappointment and fear for the enemies,” the top security official stated.

