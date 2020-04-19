Varamin to be national hub for handmade glassware

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ministry plans to name Varamin, a city in Tehran province, the national city of handmade glassware.

The city has over 20 active glassware workshops, as well as prominent artists in this field, provincial tourism chief Parvaneh Heydari, said on Sunday, CHTN reported.

Being recognized as a hub for handicrafts gives craftspeople the opportunity of promoting their works more properly to reach the global market, she added.

Glasswork objects constitute a majority of Tehran province’s exports of handicrafts.

Various Iranian cities and villages have been named as national hubs of handicrafts.

Zanjan for filigree, Kashan for traditional textile, Iranshahr for needlework, Abadeh for wood carving as well as the village of Fash for crafting indigenous musical instruments are among them.

