Palestinian figure hails Zarif’s trip to Syria

TEHRAN — A member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has termed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zaif’s visit to Syria as a manifestation of the Islamic Republic’s determination to address regional issues.

“Although such visits are common between the Syrian and Iranian officials, Mr. Zarif’s current visit amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic shows the Islamic Republic is constantly monitoring the regional developments and is also the sign of Tehran's resolve to address such issues under any circumstances,” Maher al-Taheri said in an interview with Mehr published on Monday.

Al-Taheri described the trip as an “important move” within the framework of Tehran-Damascus “strategic ties”.

Zarif visited Damascus on Monday to meet Syrian President Bashar al Assad and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

Zarif and the Syrian authorities were set to talk about bilateral ties, regional developments, the latest political situation in Syria, and the country’s fight against terrorism.

According to al-Taheri, visiting Damascus at a time when the Syrian Army has made considerable achievements in the fight against the terrorists in Idlib, has given more significance to the top diplomat’s visit.

“After nine years of war and crisis in Syria, the constructive role of the Islamic Republic in the Middle East’s political processes and regional nations’ independence has become clear to all,” he remarked.

He also referred to the political deadlock in Israel, saying, “During the regime’s political life, this is the first time they have been entangled with such domestic challenges, and they have not been unable to walk through it with a solution yet.”

Al-Taheri stressed that the Palestinian people, despite the strict sieges and the coronavirus situation, will continue their fight and resistance against the occupiers.

Iran is a key ally of Syria. The Islamic Republic has been providing military advisory to Damascus in its anti-terror campaign.

Iranian officials have made it clear that Tehran would stand by Syria in the reconstruction projects of the war-stricken country as well.

MH/PA