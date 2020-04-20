Iranian Artists Forum to organize Asma-ul-Husna Annual Poster Exhibition online

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum announced on Monday the 16th edition of the Asma-ul-Husna Annual Poster Exhibition, a showcase for typographical works featuring the names of Allah, will be organized online this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibition will open on the Instagram page asmaulhusna261 on April 25, which will likely be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Iranian Artists Forum based in Tehran organizes the exhibition every year to observe Ramadan.

Over 40 posters will be put on view during the exhibition this year and the top three works of the exhibition will be awarded during a special ceremony, which will be held during Id al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of the month of Ramadan, if the virus epidemic diminishes.

For the first time this year, one artwork will be honored with an audience award based on the number of likes it receives on the Instagram showcase. Five posters will also receive honorable mentions.

The exhibition will be organized in collaboration with Today Posters – Iran Independent Design Society (IIDS).

Photo: A combination of posters submitted to the 16th Asma-ul-Husna Annual Poster Exhibition.

