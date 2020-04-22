Actor Hosseini, colleagues set up Pol Media to distribute Iranian, international films 

TEHRAN – Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini, director Kurosh Ahari and producer Alex Bretow have teamed up to form the company Pol Media to distribute Iranian and international films within the U.S. and other countries.

“Pol”, which literally means “bridge” in Farsi, aims to “bridge the gap” between Iranian and international art, culture and cinema with that of the U.S., the Hollywood Reporter announced on Tuesday.

Pol Media will distribute Iranian and other international films both within the U.S. and abroad while also producing live events, including appearances from Iranian and international actors and filmmakers, as well as other artistic, cultural and cinematic programs.

Hosseini is mostly famous for his role in Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman”, which brought him the Palme d’Or for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

He also received France’s Chevalier of the Legion of Honor (Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur) medal in February.

The medal awarded by the French government is one of the most coveted trophies in the world of art and culture.

Filmmaker and producer Ahari most recently directed the horror-thriller “The Night” starring Hosseini and helmed the award-winning short “Generations”.

Bretow produced “The Night” and “Generations” as well as the award-winning Iranian short “Numbness”.

Photo: Actor Shahab Hosseini (L), director Kurosh Ahari (C) and producer Alex Bretow pose in an undated photo. (Hollywood Reporter/Maury Phillips)

RM/MMS/YAW