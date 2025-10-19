Tehran hosts “Storm Architect” event on anniversary of Yehya Sinwar’s martyrdom

TEHRAN- On the anniversary of Commander Yehya Sinwar’s martyrdom, the House of Thinkers in Tehran hosted the event “Storm Architect” on Sunday.

Organized by the Sima Fekr's multimedia team, the event explored martyred Hamas Leader’s intellectual, political, and cultural dimensions, as well as his influential role in the recent battle against the Zionist regime, Mehr reported.

This gathering aimed to examine the cultural and resistance-oriented facets of Yehya Sinwar’s personality, the report added.

Several thought, cultural and policy activists analyzed recent developments in Palestine and Sinwar’s pivotal role in the fight against the Zionist regime.

The first segment featured Alireza Shafah, a member of the Council of the Eshraq Institute of Science and Politics, delivering a lecture titled “War with Israel; The Battle of Wills.”

Following this, Alireza Samiei, a researcher and literary critic, presented a socio-literary analysis on Sinwar’s novel “The Thorn and the Carnation.”

The third part of the event included a speech by Shahriar Shafiei, translator of the book “Shabbat Morning,” discussing “Sinwar: The Prisoner Who Became Israel’s Nightmare,” exploring Yehya Sinwar’s life and struggle.

Additionally, a short documentary titled “Yehya’s Storm,” produced by Sima Fekr, was screened.

Yahya Sinwar (1962-2024) was a Palestinian politician who served as the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau from August 2024 and the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip from February 2017 until his martyrdom in October 2024. Sinwar lost his life in a confrontation with Zionist occupation forces in Gaza.

He ascended to the leadership of Hamas as its political chief following the assassination of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in an Israeli strike in Tehran. Haniyeh had been actively engaging in international diplomacy aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza since the onset of increased tensions on October 7, 2023. Sinwar is recognized as the architect of the 7 October attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Born in Khan Younis, Gaza, Sinwar earned a BA in Arabic Studies from the Islamic University of Gaza. An early member of Hamas, established by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in 1987, he became immersed in anti-occupation activism during his university years. Throughout the 1980s, he faced multiple imprisonments, ultimately being sentenced to four life terms in 1988 for his alleged involvement in attacks against Israeli forces.

During his incarceration, Sinwar mastered Hebrew and translated banned autobiographies of former Shin Bet leaders, indicating a commitment to education and preparation for future leadership. Released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange deal for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, Sinwar quickly rose through Hamas ranks. In 2021, he was re-elected and played a significant role in the Al-Quds Sword war.

SAB/