Mossad agent executed in Iran following supreme court verdict

TEHRAN – Iran has executed a Mossad agent convicted of espionage and “waging war against God,” the Judiciary of Qom Province announced on Sunday, marking the latest in a series of counter-espionage actions against Israeli spy operations inside the country.

According to the Judiciary, the execution took place early Saturday, October 18, at Qom Prison after the Supreme Court upheld the verdict and rejected the convict’s appeal for clemency.

Hojjatoleslam Seyed Kazem Mousavi, head of the Judiciary of Qom Province, said the spy began cooperating with Israeli intelligence services in October 2023 and was arrested four months later, in February 2024. He confessed to gathering and transmitting classified information to Mossad and to operating under the guidance of an Israeli intelligence officer.

Following extensive intelligence investigations and the collection of conclusive evidence, the court found him guilty of espionage and intelligence collaboration with the Zionist regime under Article 6 of Iran’s Law on Countering Hostile Actions of the Zionist Regime Against Peace and Security, as well as cooperation with hostile foreign governments, including the U.S. Department of State.

Mousavi said the convict had initiated contact with Mossad for personal and professional motives, holding meetings with an Israeli intelligence officer and transmitting classified material via cyberspace. He added that swift action by Iranian intelligence and judicial agencies prevented the leakage of sensitive information.

The official emphasized that Iran’s intelligence apparatus remains vigilant against Israeli infiltration attempts.

The execution follows Iran’s recent crackdown on Mossad-linked networks. In July, authorities announced the arrest of 20 operatives and affiliated agents across Tehran and other provinces.

The development also comes amid ongoing regional tension following Israel’s June 13 military aggression against Iran, which targeted senior IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Tehran responded within 24 hours with retaliatory drone and missile strikes, culminating in Operation True Promise III.

The United States further escalated the conflict on June 22 by attacking three Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile strikes on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. installation in West Asia.

The exchange of hostilities ended on June 24, when Israel agreed to a unilateral ceasefire under mounting military and diplomatic pressure.