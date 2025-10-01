Iran to aggravate punishment for spies

TEHRAN – Iran is to intensify punishment for espionage and collusion with the Israeli regime.



The spokesperson for Iran’s Guardians Council says the council has approved a motion to “aggravate punishment for espionage and collusion with the Israeli regime as well as countries bearing hostility against national security and interests.”

Hadi Tahan added the motion adopted by MPs during the 12-day Israeli imposed war on Iran could be enforced once the president is notified by Parliament.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt on the terrorist assault.

During the war, drones and munitions were reportedly smuggled into Iran to be used to strike targets inside the country.

Meanwhile, Iran apprehended several infiltrators spying for the Israeli regime. The agents were said to be operating smuggled drones to hit targets. Several of the arrested spies were executed after being convicted.

In one case, three men convicted of collaborating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency and smuggling bombs and demolition charges into Iran to assassinate distinguished Iranian figures were executed.

According to a statement published by the public relations wing of the judiciary, the executions took place in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia after the supreme court upheld their death sentences after extensive legal proceedings.

The three men were identified as Idris Aali, Azad Shojaei, and Rasoul Ahmad.

The convicts were hanged on charges of "corruption on earth" (fesad fil arz) and "waging war against God" (moharebeh) through collaboration with hostile foreign agencies at the behest of the Israeli regime.

Judicial records indicate that the individuals contacted a key Mossad agent in a neighboring country and brought devices required for the targeted killings of Iranian dignitaries into the country.

They smuggled the remotely controlled assassination devices under the guise of a consignment of alcoholic beverages and accordingly could murder an Iranian personality.

Following the identification and apprehension by Iranian intelligence forces, the trio stood trial in the courts of law to have their case examined and decided. Some of the defendants even had two defense lawyers in court.

After examination of documents provided by judicial officials indicating a connection with a high-profile Mossad operative and collaboration with the Israeli regime’s spy service, the defendants were sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court of Urmia.

The apex court later reviewed the initial rulings and upheld them. Following the conclusion of all legal procedures, the sentences were implemented in accordance with the court's final verdicts.

According to reports, several of agents affiliated with Mossad were arrested across following the Israeli aggression against the country.