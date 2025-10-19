South Korean ambassador visits Tehran Times, highlights strengthening bilateral ties

TEHRAN – In a significant gesture underscoring the importance of Iran-South Korea relations, His Excellency Kim Junpyo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iran, led a high-level delegation on a visit to the Tehran Times Newspaper and Mehr News Agency on Sunday, October 19.

The delegation, which included Cultural Attaché Mr. Kim Jongoh and Deputy Head of Mission Ms. Eunkyung Park, held constructive discussions with Mehr Media Group CEO Dr. Mohammad-Mahdi Rahmati and Tehran Times Editor-in-Chief Mr. Mohammad Sarfi. The meeting focused on exploring avenues of mutual media cooperation, with a shared goal of deepening cultural and diplomatic understanding between the two nations.

During the talks, the Iranian hosts extended their appreciation for the South Korean Embassy's steadfast commitment to its mission in Iran. This sentiment was underscored by three key acknowledgments:

* The embassy's decision to remain in Tehran during recent periods of tension, a move noted with respect by many Iranians.

* Its active and vibrant cultural presence, which has been particularly effective in engaging with Iranian youth.

* The personal diplomacy of Ambassador Kim, whose renditions of famous Iranian songs have been widely welcomed and have touched the hearts of many, fostering a unique people-to-people connection.

Ambassador Kim shared reflections from his extensive travels to various Iranian provinces, expressing a deep appreciation for the nation's culture. In a productive exchange, both the Ambassador and Dr. Rahmati noted the significant cultural commonalities between Iran and Korea and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced cultural and diplomatic cooperation.

In line with the spirit of enhanced cooperation, the Tehran Times is pleased to announce that an exclusive interview with Ambassador Kim Junpyo will be published in the coming days.

Mr. Ambassador and Mehr Media Group CEO Dr. Mohammad-Mahdi Rahmati

Mr. Ambassador writes a message for the Tehran Times' 46th-anniversary memorial board.

Cultural Attaché Mr. Kim Jongoh (1st R) and Deputy Head of Mission Ms. Eunkyung Park (2nd R)

