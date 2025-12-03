Iranian industrialists discuss expanding economic relations with Spain

TEHRAN- In a recent meeting of the Industry and Mining Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), private sector representatives hosted the head of the Spanish Embassy's Economic Office in Tehran.

During this meeting, the capacities and opportunities for commercial cooperation between companies of the two countries were reviewed.

During this session, in a dialogue between Iranian private sector representatives and Iñigo Gil Casares, both sides emphasized laying the groundwork for expanding economic relations between the two countries amid the reopening of the international environment for Iran. They also deemed greater interaction between the two countries' chambers of commerce essential for identifying trade opportunities and introducing reputable companies.

Hervik Yarijanian, Chairman of the Tehran Chamber’s Industry and Mining Committee, began the meeting by referring to the longstanding political and economic relations between Iran and Spain.

He mentioned the recent visit of an Iranian trade delegation to Catalonia and noted that during the negotiations, an agreement was reached to draft a cooperation memorandum between the Tehran Chamber and the Catalonia Chamber.

Hessameddin Hallaj, Deputy for International Affairs and Trade Development of the Tehran Chamber, referred to the interaction between the Tehran Chamber and the Spanish Embassy's economic section in recent years.

He noted that the outcome of these interactions, under current conditions, would accelerate the development of economic relations between the two countries in the absence of international tensions.

He emphasized that during the sanctions period, some European countries that were at the forefront of sanctions against Iran remained among Iran’s trade partners, demonstrating that economic cooperation can continue even under tough sanctions.

The head of the Spanish Embassy's Economic Office in Tehran, referring to the closeness of the two countries in some areas, including the temperament of business owners, stated that with the signing of the JCPOA, Spain was among the first countries to rapidly initiate economic relations with Iran.

Iñigo Gil Casares emphasized that the Spanish Embassy's economic section in Tehran is committed to advancing economic relations between the two countries and their enterprises. However, he noted that there are several general obstacles to trade between the two countries, including the lack of direct banking and monetary exchanges, which have diminished trade relations between Spanish companies and Iran.

He expressed hope that with the easing of political tensions and the lifting of sanctions, the environment for economic cooperation between the two countries would become secure and expanding.

The head of the Spanish Embassy's Economic Office also stated that companies and economic actors of the two countries can be kept up-to-date on cooperation through specialized webinars, online conferences, and direct visits by Iranian private sector representatives to Spain for dialogue with its economic sector.

Following this, members of the committee and representatives of companies and associations present at the meeting discussed potential areas of economic cooperation between Iranian companies and the Spanish market.

They also exchanged views on fostering interactions through the Tehran Chamber and the Spanish Embassy's economic section.

MA