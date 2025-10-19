Iran condemns killing of Sunni tribal chiefs by Israeli-linked terror groups

TEHRAN – The Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has strongly condemned the killing of the elders of Baluch Sunni ethnic groups in the south east of the country at the hands of Israeli-linked terrorist groups.

“Mercenary groupings affiliated with the evil Israeli regime once again revealed their wicked and anti-Islamic nature by committing the recent crimes, i.e., the killing of a number of elders and chiefs of Sunni enthnic groups …,” said the IRGC’s Quds Force in a statement.

“Those perpetrating and ordering these crimes will soon be punished for their disgraceful acts, and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong security and military forces will firmly give them a befitting response for their brutal acts,” the statement added.

“Such crimes will never sap the Iranian nation’s iron will and the exemplary unity between Shiites and Sunnis in Sistan-Baluchestan province, and the watchful people in the region, who are loyal to the Supreme Leader, will remain vigilant and united and stand up to the conspiracies of enemies of Islam and Iran,” the statement also read.

Israel has a long history of funding and enabling terrorists and separatist groups in Iran’s border provinces. The regime has particularly been active in assembling terrorists in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-and-Balouchestan Province, where dozens of people and security forces have lost their lives in recent years. The terrorists have also plagued Pakistan’s border provinces, carrying out attacks against civilians and military officials. After the Iran-Israel war in June, it appears that the Zionist regime has intensified efforts to spur violence in the region, hoping to prepare the ground for social chaos and disorder.

