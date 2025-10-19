Armed Forces on full alert as Cmdr. says Iran’s defence capabilities continue to strengthen

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian commander says the country’s armed forces are on full alert and ready to deliver a stronger response than before should any new act of aggression be launched against the Islamic Republic.

Commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Force (FARAJA), Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, said on Saturday that complete security and stability prevail across the nation, thanks to the unity of the people and the coordination among the country’s armed services — including the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Police Force.

“With the solidarity of our people and the cooperation of all Armed Forces, total security is established throughout the country,” Radan told reporters.

“All our forces are on high alert, with their fingers on the trigger, ready to deliver a more crushing response than before should anyone dare act against Iran again.”

Radan emphasized that Iran’s internal, public, and national security are currently in their best condition, crediting the vigilance and unity of the Iranian people for maintaining stability in the postwar period.

“The strength of the police lies in the support of the people,” he said. “Without their cooperation, we cannot fulfill our mission. I thank them for their continued assistance and call on them to keep standing beside their own police.”

The remarks come in the aftermath of Tel Aviv’s 12-day war of aggression against Iran, which ended in late June following a series of Iranian retaliatory strikes that inflicted significant damage on Israeli military and intelligence targets.

In earlier comments, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni disclosed that Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) was among the primary targets of Israeli attacks during the war, as part of a campaign to “create internal chaos.” Nearly 150 police personnel were martyred in those strikes, which he said reflected Tel Aviv’s frustration and failure to achieve its main military objectives.

Momeni explained that such direct targeting of police stations and internal security centers was unprecedented in conventional warfare, underscoring the enemy’s desperation to destabilize Iran from within after its battlefield setbacks.

Analysts believe Israel’s attacks on law enforcement and domestic security sites were part of a broader “regime-change” strategy aimed at undermining public order. Even pro-Israel think tanks, such as the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), have acknowledged that the strikes on Iran’s Law Enforcement Command were designed to “demonstrate a credible threat to regime stability.”

In earlier weeks, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi praised the country’s naval preparedness, saying that both the Army and IRGC naval units in southern Iran possess extraordinary capability to respond to any threat. He noted that Iranian forces have implemented extensive measures since the 12-day war to enhance readiness against future hostilities.

The June conflict began on June 13, when the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked military campaign targeting military, nuclear, and residential areas across Iran. The United States later joined the assault, striking Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

Iran responded immediately with Operation True Promise III, during which the IRGC Aerospace Force launched 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes, causing significant damage to cities and military bases across the occupied territories. Iran also targeted the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest U.S. military installation in West Asia — in retaliation for Washington’s involvement.

A ceasefire was enforced on June 24, but analysts now warn that a new Iran–Israel confrontation could erupt, as Israel failed to fulfill its stated military objectives. Many observers believe that Tel Aviv’s inability to achieve its intended goals, coupled with Tehran’s ongoing deterrence posture, could set the stage for a renewed conflict in the near future.