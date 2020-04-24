Iran, Nakhchivan explore avenues of energy co-op

TEHRAN – Iran and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic explored avenues of cooperation in the energy sector in a meeting between Iran’s Consul General in Nakhchivan Seyed Ahmad Hosseini and head of Nakhchivan Oil and Gas Supply Institute on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the two sides stressed the significant role of energy in the economic relations between the countries in the region and called for the expansion of such relations between the two countries.

In this regard, Hosseini underlined Iran’s great capacities and capability for meeting the energy needs of its neighboring countries.

The head of Nakhchivan Oil and Gas Supply Institute for his part referred to the recent fluctuations in the energy market as an important event in the energy sector and noted that the recent events are going to have a tremendous impact on many countries and will challenge the economies of energy-rich communities as well.

The two sides also expressed hope that the two countries would expand all-out relations in the post-coronavirus pandemic era.

EF/MA

Photo: Iran’s consul general in Nakhchivan (L) and head of Nakhchivan Oil and Gas Supply Institute discuss energy cooperations in Nakhchivan on Wednesday.