Tehran has proven it will not succumb to threats: Iranian mission to UN

Iranian mission to the United Nations spokesperson Alireza Miryousefi has said that Iran has proven that it will not succumb to intimidation and threats.

“Iran has proven that it will not succumb to intimidation and threats, nor will it hesitate to defend its territory, in accordance with international law, from any and all aggressions,” he told Newsweek in an interview published on Wednesday.

His comments came as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat on Wednesday in which he said he had told the Navy to “shoot down and destroy” Iranian gunboats that “harass” U.S. ships.

Miryousefi questioned the Pentagon's priorities, especially as both countries battled the same novel coronavirus disease.

“In the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic when all attentions worldwide is to combat this menace, the question is what the U.S. military is doing in Persian Gulf waters, 7000 miles from home,” he said.

U.S. Navy issued a statement on April 15, claiming that 11 Iranian IRGC boats had closed in on up to six U.S. naval vessels in the Persian Gulf “in dangerous and harassing approaches”.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy issued a statement saying Iran will respond firmly to any miscalculation of the United States, advising Washington to avoid any adventurism in Persian Gulf.

The statement called the U.S. claims about the Iranian boats getting close to the U.S. vessels “fake” and liken them to some “Hollywood” scenarios.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a senior and veteran Iranian MP who sits on the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has told ISNA that Trump “wants to divert public opinion from the internal crisis of the United States and the shortcomings in various fields” by making such threats.

NA/PA

