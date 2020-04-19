Warning to U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – In a report published by the Vatan-e-Emrooz daily on Saturday, it was said that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) gave a military warning to the U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. has released a video that shows a commander aboard an Iranian speed gunboat gets close to the U.S. vessels and gestures towards the U.S. forces by raising his index finger which can be interpreted as giving a warning, the report said.

It said Iran’s warning shows the country is prepared to seriously respond to any military adventurism by the U.S.

U.S. Navy issued a statement on Wednesday claiming that 11 Iranian IRGC boats had closed in on up to six U.S. naval vessels in the Persian Gulf “in dangerous and harassing approaches”.

The statement also said the incident took place in the “northern Arabian Gulf”, a historically flawed and provocative expression commonly adopted by anti-Iran groups instead of the “Persian Gulf” term, according to Press TV.

According to Aljazeera, the Iranian vessels came within 10 yards of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Maui.

The Iranian boats left after about an hour, the statement added.

In a tweet on Thursday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reminded Washington that by its presence in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy is 7,000 miles away from home.

He mentioned a 2-year-old tweet of himself that read, “US Navy can’t seem to find its way around our waters. Perhaps because it hasn’t figured out its name: Persian Gulf, as it’s been called for 2,000 yrs longer than US has existed.”

Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Friday that the U.S. “illegal” and “aggressive” presence in the Persian Gulf has weakened security in the region.

“It is the United States’ illegal and aggressive presence that weaken security in the Persian Gulf region. They [the U.S.] has come near Iran’s borders from other ends of the world and make unfounded claims,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a parade held to mark the National Army Day.

He added, “The Iranian people are insightful and know who is right. We are in our home and they have come from other ends of the world to cause problems for the regional countries through threats and sanctions.”

