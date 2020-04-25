Iraqi PM-designate vows to form committee to probe Soleimani assassination

TEHRAN - Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah resistance group has said Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi has agreed to form a committee to probe assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement on Thursday, the group said the decision was taken after al-Kadhimi, currently, the director of Iraq’s National Intelligence Service requested to have a meeting with the group to explain his position on the assassination, Press TV reported on Friday.

The formation of the committee was decided during the meeting, the statement said, adding that “we requested that the work of the committee be done with complete transparency”.

Also in its statement on Thursday, Kata’ib Hezbollah said the group has documents about certain sides implicated in the assassination.

“We cannot overlook the necessity of requesting an investigation into this crime and having legal proceedings and revenge for those implicated in it,” the statement added.

It also stressed that Washington bears responsibility for any “consequences of this horrible crime”.

In a drone strike on January 3, the U.S. military martyred General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), in Baghdad’s international airport.

The terrorist attack took place upon direct order by President Donald Trump.



Soleimani was recognized internationally as a legendary commander in the war against terrorist groups, especially Daesh (ISIS). Daesh celebrated his assassination.

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC fired dozens of ballistic missiles at a military airbase hosting U.S. forces in Iraq as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terrorist attack.

Following the assassination, the Iraqi Parliament voted on January 5 to expel the U.S. troops from Iraq.

