TEHRAN – Iranian mountaineer Hossein Sadeghzadeh has been killed after an avalanche in Alborz Mountain range.

He lost his life at Shemshak, located north-east of Tehran after he was hit by an avalanche on Friday.

A rescue team found his body after one day on Saturday.

Sadeghzadeh was an active climber who lived in Tehran.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.