‘FTA with EAEU a great opportunity for Iran, Belarus to expand trade’

TEHRAN - Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said Iran's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) has created a great opportunity for Iran and Belarus to deepen their trade ties.

Rahmani made the remarks in a meeting with Belarus Ambassador in Iran Yuri Ivanovic Lazarcic on Saturday, the ministry’s news portal Shata reported.

Referring to earlier economic agreements between the two countries, Rahmani said the two sides should take serious measures to remove the barriers in the way of realization of these agreements and the expansion of trade.

He further noted that the preferential trade agreement between Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Union has provided a good ground for increasing trade relations between the two countries.

“Expansion of economic relations requires identification of common grounds and areas for cooperation and the two sides should take necessary measures in this regard,” Rahmani said.

Belarusian ambassador, for his part, said, "We are taking all the necessary measures to benefit from all the opportunities available for promoting economic cooperation between the two countries."

Lazarcic referred to promoting economic diplomacy between Iran and Belarus as one of his main duties, saying: "We are looking to hold the two countries' joint economic committee meeting, and in this regard, we are ready to hold a virtual meeting via video conference."

Iran and Belarus signed an agreement in December 2019 for promoting mutual trade.

The agreement was signed by the Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, and the Chairman of Belarus State Customs Committee Yuri Senko on the sidelines of a World Customs Organization (WCO) event in South Korea.

In the mentioned agreement, several important factors including identifying the two sides’ needs, increasing efficiency, customs control of goods, and vehicles in transit between the two countries were emphasized.

EF/MA