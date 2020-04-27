Zarif talks with Emirati counterpart on regional issues

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talked on the phone with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday evening.

During the phone call, the two sides offered felicitations on the beginning of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments, the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, and other issues of mutual interest.

Zarif also held separate phone talks on Sunday with his Iraqi and Omani counterparts about bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

In the talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim, the two diplomats congratulated each other’s nations on the start of the holy month of Ramadan. They also discussed various issues including Tehran-Baghdad ties, the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, and the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Zarif and Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah also talked about the latest developments in Tehran-Muscat ties, regional issues, and joint efforts in the battle with COVID-19.

Prior to talks with the two counterparts, Zarif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a telephone conversation on the need to send humanitarian aid to the war-stricken Yemen, which is also facing the coronavirus pandemic.

