Martyr Soleimani’s memories of Iran-Iraq war up for release

TEHRAN – Sebte Akbar Publications announced on Monday that a book recounting commander Qassem Soleimani’s memories of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war will be released after the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The book named “Our Blessed Comrade” has been compiled by Asadollah Mohammadinia and Mohammad Mohammadinia, the director of the publisher, Gholamhossein Qasemi, told the Persian service of MNA.

The book also contains a chapter covering comments by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about Soleimani and some of his memories of the former commander of IRGC Quds Forces who was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in January.

An album of his photos from childhood until weeks before his martyrdom and his last will and testament have also been compiled.

Earlier in 2016, scholar Ali-Akbar Mozdabadi published “Hajji Qassem”, which contains Soleimani’s memories of the Iran-Iraq war and some other topics and articles published about the commander by several international studies centers.



“The Soldiers of the Commander” authored by Morteza Keramati was also published the same year. In this book, the writer gives an account of Soleimani’s leadership as the Quds Force commander. In addition, it also carries the memories of his soldiers in the fight against the ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

A Turkish translation of the book by Aykut Pazarbasi was published by Feta Publishing in Istanbul under the title “Haci Kasim Suleymani ve Harem Savunuculari” (“Hajji Qassem Soleimani and Sacred Shrine Defenders”) in March 2020.

Photo: Commander Qassem Soleimani (L) among a group of volunteers on the frontline during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

MMS/YAW

