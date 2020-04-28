Iran, Azerbaijan discuss transportation during pandemic lockdown

TEHRAN – Iran, and Azerbaijan reviewed custom and transportation cooperation in an online meeting on Monday, discussing issues regarding the limitations and the lockdown applied by both countries due to the coronavirus outbreak, IRNA reported.

As reported, the Azeri side of the meeting was headed by the country’s Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Cavad Mustafa Gasimov.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the compliance of cargo transportation through the two countries' border crossings with the quarantine regime applied amid the pandemic, and they also explored the regulations regarding vehicle traffic and the transfer of goods across the border.

They also discussed the technical issues related to the transfer of cargos to their joint vehicle manufacturing plant AzKron which is operating in the Naftchala industrial zone in southern Baku.

As one of the biggest production units in Neftchala zone, AzKron is currently producing several models of passenger cars.

Azerbaijan has announced a one-month lockdown (ends on May 6) throughout the country, banning travel in the nation.

Having close cultural ties, Iran and Azerbaijan have broadened their relations in all areas in the past few years.

In addition to the automobile plant, establishing the North-South corridor, co-manufacturing heavy trucks, and establishing a joint pharmaceutical plant are some other projects in which the two neighbors are cooperating.

