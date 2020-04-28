Iran donates 20,000 COVID-19 diagnostic kits to Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Iran has provided 20,000 coronavirus diagnostic kits to be sent to Afghanistan in a bid to help the neighboring country in the fight against the pandemic.

The diagnostic kits have been delivered to Afghanistan’s ambassador in Tehran and will be sent to Afghanistan on Wednesday, Fars news agency quoted an Afghan health official as saying.

Afghanistan’s health ministry has announced that the number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus passed 1,800 on Tuesday.

MG

