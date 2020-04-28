Calligraphy of Quranic verses embellishes Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN -- The Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran is playing host to an exhibition of the calligraphy of Quranic verses in various styles.

The exhibit named “Secrets and Mysteries” displays some calligraphy works of verses of the Holy Quran by a number of calligraphers from Iran and the world of Islam in two sections, the institute has announced.

The first collection includes a selection of calligraphy works and manuscripts from the Malek National Library and Museum in Tehran inscribed in different styles from the early Islamic period to the Qajar era (1789-1925).

A selection of calligraphy works chosen from the second Quran Inscription Festival has also been put on view in collaboration with the Center for Publications of Quran of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The exhibit will be running until the end of the holy month of Ramadan which falls on May 24 at the institute located on Mozaffar St., near the intersection of Taleqani and Vali-e Asr Ave.

Every year during the holy month of Ramadan, known as the spring of the Holy Quran, an international Holy Quran exhibition has been held.

However, the exhibit was canceled this year due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Last year, the 27th edition of the exhibit was held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla offering a variety of cultural and Quranic products in different sections.

Pakistan was the guest of honor, while the exhibition, also played host to guests from Lebanon, India, Turkey, and several other countries.

Copies of the Holy Quran published by various Iranian and international publishers were put on view at the exhibit.

The exhibit also dedicated sections to display top translations and interpretations of the Holy Quran.

A number of meetings, seminars, and art exhibitions on the Holy Quran were also organized on the sidelines of the event.

Photo: File photo depicts a calligraphy work by the master of calligraphy Gholamhossein Amirkhani.

