Iran to try first post-revolution drive-in theater with “Exodus” 

TEHRAN – Iran will try its first drive-in movie theater after the victory of the Islamic revolution by screening director Ebrahim Hatamikia’s latest movie “Exodus” in the parking lot of Milad Tower in Tehran on Friday, the official website of the director has announced.

The decision has been made after he screened his movie online due to the shutdown of the movie theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran.

However, Hatamikia has not given further details about the project on how the cars will be situated and how the film will be heard.

The project is a collaboration between the Owj Arts and Media Organization, the producer of the movie, and the Iranian film company Nurtaban.

The tickets will be on sale at the cinema ticket office on Thursday and the film will be on screen for one week in the parking area.

Starring Faramarz Gharibian and Pantea Panhiha, the film is about a group of cotton farmers who leave their farms to protest the local official’s unfulfilled promises at the president’s office in the capital.

The story of the film is set in a nowhere-land, where a peasant protest against the local authority that symbolically resembles President Hassan Rouhani’s government.

It had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

Photo: Faramarz Gharibian acts in a scene from director Ebrahim Hatamikia’s “Exodus”.

