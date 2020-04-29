Ayatollah Khamenei donates $110,000 for releasing inmates

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has donated 4.5 billion rials (about $110,000) to help release prisoners of unintentional crimes.

As an annual tradition, benefactors come together in a ceremony to raise fund for releasing prisoners of unintentional crimes, ISNA quoted Asadollah Joolaei, head of Blood Money Organization, as saying on Wednesday.

This year, however, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the ceremony will not be held, he noted.

According to the organization’s report, the Leader has donated more than 25 billion rials (about $600,000) over the past ten years, helping release over 700 prisoners of unintentional crimes in the country.

