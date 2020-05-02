Imports, clearance of basic goods in Imam Khomeini Port uninterrupted

TEHRAN - Head of Khuzestan Province’s Ports and Maritime Department Adel Daris said every day at least one vessel containing basic goods enters the Imam Khomeini port and imports and clearance of goods is uninterrupted, IRIB reported.

According to Daris, in order to speed up the process of clearing the necessary basic goods, and to help regulate the market for high-consumption items during Ramadan, 1,423,405 tons of basic goods were cleared from warehouses and distributed across the country by rail and road transportation fleet.

The official noted that 30 ships carrying basic goods have docked in Imam Khomeini Port since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) up to late April and more than 1.749 million tons of various goods, including livestock feed, have been unloaded.

As reported, unloading of non-oil commodities in Imam Khomeini Port Special Economic Zone in the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 20-April 19) increased by 15 percent to more than 1.791 million tons.

Imam Khomeini Port is a seaport at the northwestern end of the Persian Gulf near the provincial capital of Ahvaz, Khuzestan.

The port was opened in 1960 with two berths, today it offers 40 berths for ships.

EF/MA