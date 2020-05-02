Two flights to Spain to bring Iranians back amid coronavirus

TEHRAN – Following the coronavirus outbreak and the suspension of international flights, two flights to Spain will be made to bring back the Iranians living in that country, including students, IRIB news agency reported on Saturday.

A number of people and students living in Spain applied a request to return to the country. With the permission of the Spanish national aviation agency, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, and the Ministry of Health, Iran Air will launch two flights to Madrid on May 4 and 6.

The Iranian health ministry on Saturday announced that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 96,448 of whom 6,156 have died and 77,350 (equaling 72 percent), have recovered.

FB/MG

